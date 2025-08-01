Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Reserve Experience 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Travis Reserve Experience 2025

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Col. Cade C. Gibson, left, administers the oath of enlistment to new recruit Shaun Ian Rodriguez on the ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy during the Travis Reserve Experience at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2025. The ceremony took place in front of event attendees, community leaders, and wing leadership, symbolizing the start of Rodriguez's career as a Reserve Airman. The Travis Reserve Experience is a recruiting event designed to give community members an opportunity to interact directly with Reserve Airmen, learn about career paths, and explore the mission of the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9237794
    VIRIN: 250803-F-CN407-2931
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis Reserve Experience 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Touacha Her, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiting
    349 AMW
    349 MXG
    Team Travis
    Reserve Airmen
    Reserve Ready

