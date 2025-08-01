Travis Reserve Experience 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman assigned to the 349th Civil Engineer Squadron operates an Explosive Ordnance Disposal robot to demonstrate its capabilities for potential recruits during the Travis Reserve Experience at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2025. The Travis Reserve Experience is a recruiting event designed to give community members an opportunity to interact directly with Reserve Airmen, learn about career paths, and explore the mission of the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)