Travis Reserve Experience 2025

Col. Cade C. Gibson, commander of the 349th Maintenance Group, shakes hands with new recruit Shaun Ian Rodriguez following an oath of enlistment ceremony on the ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2025. Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, commander of the 349th Maintenance Support Group, and Col. Joseph Romeo, commander of the 349th Operations Group, join event attendees in applause to celebrate the start of Rodriguez’s career as a Reserve Airman. The Travis Reserve Experience is a recruiting event designed to give community members an opportunity to interact directly with Reserve Airmen, learn about career paths, and explore the mission of the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)