Travis Reserve Experience 2025

Col. Cade C. Gibson, commander of the 349th Maintenance Group, speaks with a reporter from KCRA media in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy during the Travis Reserve Experience at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2025. Gibson discussed the capabilities of the wing’s three different aircrafts and the purpose of the recruiting event. The Travis Reserve Experience is a recruiting event designed to give community members an opportunity to interact directly with Reserve Airmen, learn about career paths, and explore the mission of the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)