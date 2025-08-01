Travis Reserve Experience 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Cade C. Gibson, left, administers the oath of enlistment to new recruit Shaun Ian Rodriguez on the ramp of a C-5M Super Galaxy during the Travis Reserve Experience at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2025. The ceremony took place in front of event attendees, community leaders, and wing leadership, symbolizing the start of Rodriguez's career as a Reserve Airman. The Travis Reserve Experience is a recruiting event designed to give community members an opportunity to interact directly with Reserve Airmen, learn about career paths, and explore the mission of the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)