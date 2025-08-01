Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, center right 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Erick Lizarraga, left, 22nd ATF command chief, welcome arriving participants at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Following their arrival, participants received briefings on exercise objectives, operational expectations, logistical arrangements and key coordination points to ensure a unified approach throughout NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9237672
    VIRIN: 250803-F-IE966-6179
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2
    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NS252

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download