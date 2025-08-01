22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, center right 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) commander and Chief Master Sgt. Erick Lizarraga, left, 22nd ATF command chief, welcome arriving participants at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Following their arrival, participants received briefings on exercise objectives, operational expectations, logistical arrangements and key coordination points to ensure a unified approach throughout NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)