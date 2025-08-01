22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, center left, 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) commander, in-processes in preparation for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Watkins completed administrative check-ins, received a mission briefing and coordinated with participating units to align operational objectives for the exercise. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)