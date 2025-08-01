Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 6 of 9]

    22nd Air Task Force Airmen and leadership arrive at Fort Custer for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William J. Watkins, center left, 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) commander, in-processes in preparation for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Watkins completed administrative check-ins, received a mission briefing and coordinated with participating units to align operational objectives for the exercise. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:38
    Photo ID: 9237671
    VIRIN: 250803-F-IE966-1050
