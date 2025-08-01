Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army officer candidates create a line of defense in the prone position after disembarking a CH-47 Chinook as part of a platoon situational training exercise during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 3, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9237606
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-EV832-4517
    Resolution: 4335x5944
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Abigail Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025
    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025
    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    Officer Candidate
    2025
    OCS Phase III
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download