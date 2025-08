OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army officer candidates create a line of defense in the prone position after disembarking a CH-47 Chinook as part of a platoon situational training exercise during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 3, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark)