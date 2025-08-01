Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General, Washington National Guard, observes soldiers conducting their mission brief as part of a squad situational training exercise (STX) during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 1, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:56
    Photo ID: 9237414
    VIRIN: 250701-Z-BE739-1012
    Resolution: 5314x3538
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elaina Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Washington National Guard
    Officer Candidate
    2025
    OCS Phase III
    Army National Guard

