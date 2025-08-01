Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the Adjutant General, Washington National Guard, and Officer Candidate School (OCS) Company Commander Capt. James and Sgt.1st Class Dylan Warburton observe soldiers conducting their mission brief as part of a squad situational training exercise (STX) during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 1, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elaina Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:57
|Photo ID:
|9237411
|VIRIN:
|250701-Z-BE739-1008
|Resolution:
|4296x6450
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
This work, OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Elaina Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.