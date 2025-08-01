Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Lay Takes Command of Force Generation Center in Ceremony at Robins AFB [Image 6 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Lay Takes Command of Force Generation Center in Ceremony at Robins AFB

    WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Lay, commander, Force Generation Center (FGC), Air Force Reserve Command, addresses the audience after assuming command of the FGC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Kelvin McElroy, outgoing FGC commander, relinquished command to Lay. The FGC is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces to meet operational needs in support of global force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lay Takes Command of Force Generation Center in Ceremony at Robins AFB [Image 7 of 7], by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

