Brig. Gen. Lay Takes Command of Force Generation Center in Ceremony at Robins AFB

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Lay, commander, Force Generation Center (FGC), Air Force Reserve Command, addresses the audience after assuming command of the FGC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Kelvin McElroy, outgoing FGC commander, relinquished command to Lay. The FGC is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces to meet operational needs in support of global force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)