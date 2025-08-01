Brig. Gen. Lay Takes Command of Force Generation Center in Ceremony at Robins AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Regina Sabric, deputy commander, Air Force Reserve Command, officiates the Force Generation Center (FGC) change of command ceremony, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Kelvin McElroy, outgoing FGC commander, relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Christopher Lay. The FGC is the single organization responsible for generating Air Force Reserve forces to meet operational needs in support of global force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)