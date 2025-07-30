Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jason Stringer is frocked to 1st Class Petty Officer during a ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 31, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9236184
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-NO901-1010
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Excellence Recognized: Awards and Frocking Milestones at 22NCR [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.