    Excellence Recognized: Awards and Frocking Milestones at 22NCR [Image 4 of 8]

    Excellence Recognized: Awards and Frocking Milestones at 22NCR

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Flores is frocked to 1st Class Petty Officer during a ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 31, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 9236181
    VIRIN: 250731-N-NO901-1007
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    This work, Excellence Recognized: Awards and Frocking Milestones at 22NCR [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22NCR
    Seabees

