Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Information Systems Technician 2nd Class LaVonte Harris receives Junior Sailor of the Quarter for FY25 during a ceremony at 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) in Gulfport, Miss., July 31, 2025. 22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 03:49
    Photo ID: 9236171
    VIRIN: 250731-N-NO901-1003
    Resolution: 3699x2527
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts
    3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts
    3rd Quarter FY25 Standouts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download