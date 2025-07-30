Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Forces Conducts Public Distress Training

    Joint Task Forces Conducts Public Distress Training

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Arkansas Army and Air Force National Guard conduct training with multiple civilian police forces at Burns Park, North Little Rock, Ark. August 2, 2025.
    Training was held to reinforce skills and standards expected of all service members during a civil distress.
    (Arkansas National Guard video by SSG. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 15:55
    Photo ID: 9235417
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-LR027-1106
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Task Forces Conducts Public Distress Training, by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Task Forces
    Arkansas State Police
    Arkansas Military Police
    North Little Rock Police

