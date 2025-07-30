U.S. Army Capt. Micah Feltenstein, left, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 project officer, speaks with Capt. Luke Guibord, JTF-Bravo J7 director, about data collection points in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. The team used an Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) to collect information enabling strategized planning with partner nations on combating transnational criminal organization activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9235172
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-MZ237-1332
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.