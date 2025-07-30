JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Micah Feltenstein, left, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 project officer, speaks with Capt. Luke Guibord, JTF-Bravo J7 director, about data collection points in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. The team used an Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) to collect information enabling strategized planning with partner nations on combating transnational criminal organization activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)