JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

A crashed aircraft used for illicit activities was spotted in an illegal airstrip in Belize, August 2, 2025. As part of exercise AGILE BEAR 25, Joint Task Force-Bravo honed their Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) skills, which collected data on illegal landing strips in Belize. Exercises like AGILE BEAR increase our shared readiness to respond to natural disasters and security challenges through multifaceted capabilities ensuring our strength through unity and solidifying U.S. Southern Command's Joint Task Force-Bravo, as the partner of choice in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)