Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A crashed aircraft used for illicit activities was spotted in an illegal airstrip in Belize, August 2, 2025. As part of exercise AGILE BEAR 25, Joint Task Force-Bravo honed their Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) skills, which collected data on illegal landing strips in Belize. Exercises like AGILE BEAR increase our shared readiness to respond to natural disasters and security challenges through multifaceted capabilities ensuring our strength through unity and solidifying U.S. Southern Command's Joint Task Force-Bravo, as the partner of choice in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 9235171
    VIRIN: 250802-F-MZ237-1299
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario
    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    reconnaissance
    AGILEBEAR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download