JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

U.S. Army Capt. Micah Feltenstein, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 project officer, processes imagery received from the Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) in a CH-47 Chinook, in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. JTF-Bravo used the ARRK to collect data from illegal airstrips used for transnational criminal organization activities. AGILE BEAR, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, provides critical subject matter expert exchanges, preparing U.S. Southern Command’s Situational Assessment Team, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, and Belize and NATO partners for a collaborative response in times of crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9235169
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-MZ237-1272
|Resolution:
|5827x3877
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
