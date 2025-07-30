Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario [Image 4 of 6]

    JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Capt. Micah Feltenstein, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 project officer, processes imagery received from the Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) in a CH-47 Chinook, in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. JTF-Bravo used the ARRK to collect data from illegal airstrips used for transnational criminal organization activities. AGILE BEAR, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, provides critical subject matter expert exchanges, preparing U.S. Southern Command’s Situational Assessment Team, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, and Belize and NATO partners for a collaborative response in times of crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 13:18
    VIRIN: 250802-F-MZ237-1272
    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    Progress Through Unity
    interoperability
    reconnaissance
    AGILEBEAR25

