JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

U.S. Army Sgt. Griffin Paul, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment crew chief, assists in spotting illegal airstrips in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. The comprehensive data collection enables Joint Task Force-Bravo’s quick response capability to mobilize personnel, assets, and supplies, preparing for critical assistance after disasters. The exercise's focus on countering regional threats, building partner nation capacity, and fostering regional interoperability is vital for increasing overall U.S. and partner nation readiness and regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)