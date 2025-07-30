JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Luke Guibord, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 director, takes a photo with an Automated Route Reconnaissance Kit (ARRK) in a CH-47 Chinook, in Belize, during exercise AGILE BEAR August 2, 2025. JTF-Bravo used the ARRK to collect data from illegal airstrips used for transnational criminal organization activities. AGILE BEAR, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, provides critical subject matter expert exchanges, preparing U.S. Southern Command’s Situational Assessment Team, 1-228th Aviation Regiment, and Belize and NATO partners for a collaborative response in times of crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)