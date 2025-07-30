JTF-Bravo conducts ARRK flight for counter-narcotics scenario

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Luke Guibord, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 director, left, takes a photo while Sgt. Gabe Lucero, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment crew chief, observes in a CH-47 Chinook in Belize during exercise AGILE BEAR, August 2, 2025. Exercises like AGILE BEAR increase our shared readiness to respond to natural disasters and security challenges through multifaceted capabilities ensuring our strength through unity and solidifying U.S. Southern Command's Joint Task Force-Bravo, as the partner of choice in Central America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)