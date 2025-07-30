Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Koudelka Delivers Oath to New Recruits

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka Jr., Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General - Air, delivers the oath of enlistment to new recruits joining the 171st Air Refueling Wing Aug. 3, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The recruits' families were welcomed onto the base to watch the oath of enlistment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 9235065
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-OK627-1009
    Resolution: 5166x3690
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Koudelka Delivers Oath to New Recruits [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    enlistment
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171ARW
    oath
    Pittsburgh

