Maj. Gen. Koudelka Delivers Oath to New Recruits

Maj. Gen. Terrence L. Koudelka Jr., Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General - Air, delivers the oath of enlistment to new recruits joining the 171st Air Refueling Wing Aug. 3, 2025, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The recruits' families were welcomed onto the base to watch the oath of enlistment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|08.03.2025
|08.03.2025 12:47
|9235065
|250803-Z-OK627-1009
|5166x3690
|4.9 MB
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|3
|0
