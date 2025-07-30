Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard

Airmen stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, at Rosecrans Air National Guard, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 2, 2025. Cluck served for 39 years in the Missouri Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9234957
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-NR050-1003
|Resolution:
|7753x5171
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
