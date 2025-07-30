Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees stand during the presenting of colors at a retirement ceremony for Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, at Rosecrans Air National Guard, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 2, 2025. Cluck served for 39 years in the Missouri Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)