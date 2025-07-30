Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, gives a speech during his retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 2, 2025. Cluck served for 39 years in the Missouri Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)