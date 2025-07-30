Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard [Image 1 of 6]

    Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for Col. John Cluck, 139th Airlift Wing, at Rosecrans Air National Guard, St. Joseph, Missouri, on Aug. 2, 2025. Cluck served for 39 years in the Missouri Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    This work, Col. John Cluck retires from the Air National Guard [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

