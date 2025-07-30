Caribbean Thunder 2025 Logistics Resupply in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew chief with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Regiment prepares to conduct a logistics resupply to deliver essential supplies, equipment, and personnel to units in the field participating in Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico Aug. 2, 2025. This includes everything from spare parts and fuel to food and ammunition, utilizing various modes of transportation like trucks, aircraft, and even autonomous systems. Effective resupply is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and ensuring mission success.



Caribbean Thunder 2025 brings more than 1,000 Soldiers, Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines under a 1st-MSC-led training for large-scale combat operations and island-chain mobilization, signal, communications, and logistics, home station annual training event across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while concurrently running 1st MSC-led engineering projects and an innovative Readiness Training missions across other islands in the Caribbean.