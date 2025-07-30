Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Perform at Lea High School in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 5 of 8]

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adriana Immormino 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 28, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational Band Members from the U.S. Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy perform at Lae High School in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 28, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Adrianna Immormino)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Perform at Lea High School in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Adriana Immormino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP; 21st iteration; USS Pearl Harbor; interoperability; strategic partnership

