Pacific Partnership 2025 Multinational Band Perform at Lea High School in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 28, 2025) Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational Band Members from the U.S. Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy perform at Lae High School in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 28, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Adrianna Immormino)