Pacific Partnership 2025 Leaders conduct a community health and engagement event in Lae, Papua New Guinea, August 2025

LAE, Papua New Guinea (Aug. 1, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Mari Moffitt educates locals about the importance of proper nutrition during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Lae, Papua New Guinea, Aug 1, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Bussman)