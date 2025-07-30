U.S. Navy celebrates 250th anniversary at MLB Speedway Classic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus in Washington, D.C., salutes after singing the national anthem prior to the start of the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee. The MLB Speedway Classic was the first Major League Baseball game played in the state of Tennessee. It featured the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves on the infield of NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway. More than 85,000 fans attended, exceeding the previously held attendance record for any Major League Baseball game set in 1954. Major League Baseball invited other Navy assets to support the historic game in honor of the Navy’s 250th anniversary, including the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and a flyover from F/A-18 Super Hornets flown by Navy pilots from VFA-103.

