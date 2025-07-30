Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy celebrates 250th anniversary at MLB Speedway Classic [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy celebrates 250th anniversary at MLB Speedway Classic

    BRISTOL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Kathryn Dobyns, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, assigned to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard prepare to kick off the ceremonial start of the MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee. The MLB Speedway Classic was the first Major League Baseball game played in the state of Tennessee. It featured the Cincinnati Reds against the Atlanta Braves on the infield of NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway. More than 85,000 fans attended, exceeding the previously held attendance record for any Major League Baseball game set in 1954.

