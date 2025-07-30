Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week is Petty Officer Saucerman.



CWT2 Saucerman is originally from South Dakota and has been here at NIOC Pensacola for over four years. Petty Officer Saucerman is a reliable analyst and consistently drives her team towards mission accomplishment; in fact, she recently played a key role in her team’s successful recertification event. Her consistent positive attitude, dedication to teamwork, and analytic prowess make her a valuable member of the team. Outside of work, she’s a gamer, artist, and animal enthusiast who loves hanging out with her dog and her bearded dragon. Congratulations, Petty Officer Saucerman, on your selection as this week’s Warrior of the Week – and keep up the great work!



Fun Fact: CWT2 Saucerman loves watching anime (her favorites include Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Cowboy Bebop, and Trigun); and she can solve a Rubik’s cube in under two minutes.