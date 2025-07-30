Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 145th Airlift Wing deploys Airmen to the Middle East [Image 5 of 7]

    The 145th Airlift Wing deploys Airmen to the Middle East

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing hosts family and friends as they bid farewell to deploying Airmen from the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglass International Airport on Aug. 1, 2025. These deployers join a larger group of Airmen who deployed in June, continuing the wing’s mission in support of operations around the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 9234194
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-BQ359-1132
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, The 145th Airlift Wing deploys Airmen to the Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    Deployment
    C-17 Globemaster III

