Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Martin Flynn, the deputy commanding officer for the 1st Mission Support Command, mentors junior enlisted Soldiers at the rotary wing movement to situation training exercise (STX) during Caribbean Thunder 2025, Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations,

transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)