    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX [Image 5 of 5]

    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Martin Flynn, the deputy commanding officer for the 1st Mission Support Command, mentors junior enlisted Soldiers at the rotary wing movement to situation training exercise (STX) during Caribbean Thunder 2025, Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands hold the only training areas within U.S. Army Reserve control where units can practice contested inter-island operations,
    transportation, logistics, and communications. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9234051
    VIRIN: 250801-A-RH313-7150
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

