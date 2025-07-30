Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Holloway assigned to 5159th General Support Aviation Battalion, stands at the exit of the CH-47 Chinook, Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Approximately 1,100 military personnel across eight (8) locations are participating in Caribbean Thunder 25. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)