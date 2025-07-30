Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Holloway assigned to the 5159th General Support Aviation Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command, inspects the CH-47 Chinook while flying over Ponce, Puerto Rico, during Caribbean Thunder 2025, Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual home station training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)