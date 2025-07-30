Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

    PUERTO RICO

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, leave the rotary wing movement to situation training exercise (STX) lanes, Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual home station training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 08:57
    Photo ID: 9234042
    VIRIN: 250801-A-RH313-8787
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25: STX [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Edrik Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX
    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX
    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX
    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX
    Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download