Caribbean Thunder 25: STX

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, leave the rotary wing movement to situation training exercise (STX) lanes, Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual home station training designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Edrik Torres)