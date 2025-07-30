U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Wilson, a crew chief assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 22, 2025. Crew chiefs are vital members of the team that sustains the projection of strategic airpower, which is essential for deterring adversaries and defending U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9234010
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-PO088-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.