494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, inspects a missile on an F-15E Strike Eagle as part of an end-of-runway inspection in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 22, 2025. Airmen play a vital role in sustaining strategic airpower by conducting EOR inspections that ensure aircraft and munitions are mission-ready, supporting efforts to deter adversaries and defend U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)