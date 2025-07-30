Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, inspects a missile on an F-15E Strike Eagle as part of an end-of-runway inspection in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 22, 2025. Airmen play a vital role in sustaining strategic airpower by conducting EOR inspections that ensure aircraft and munitions are mission-ready, supporting efforts to deter adversaries and defend U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 04:34
    Photo ID: 9234009
    VIRIN: 250722-F-PO088-1010
    Resolution: 5068x3372
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    EOR
    Munitions Armament
    Weapons load crew members
    494th Fighter Generation Squadron

