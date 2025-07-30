494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron conducts EOR Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senior Airman Joshua Wilson, a crew chief assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, marshals an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility July 22, 2025. Crew chiefs are vital members of the team that sustains the projection of strategic airpower, which is essential for deterring adversaries and defending U.S. personnel and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)