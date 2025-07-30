U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Frady, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors equipment levels during a fuel unload from a fuel truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. Fuels management Airmen are essential to mission success, whether fueling trucks to deliver supplies or jets to deliver airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9234001
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-PO088-1017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.