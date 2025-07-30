Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Frady, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, monitors equipment levels during a fuel unload from a fuel truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. Fuels management Airmen are essential to mission success, whether fueling trucks to deliver supplies or jets to deliver airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 04:34
    Photo ID: 9234001
    VIRIN: 250513-F-PO088-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload
    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload
    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload
    332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    LRS
    POL
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download