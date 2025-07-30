332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Frady, assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, connects a fuel hose to a fuel truck in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. Fuels management Airmen are essential to mission success, whether fueling trucks to deliver supplies or jets to deliver airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)