332nd Fuels Management Operations conduct fuel onload

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Frady, a fuels management specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 13, 2025. Frady served as the noncommissioned officer in charge of both fuels distribution and fuels operational readiness capability equipment, earning recognition for his exceptional leadership in ensuring reliable fuel operations, which is critical to sustaining airpower for agile combat missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)