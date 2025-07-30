Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sonny Escalante 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250731-N-ED228-1178 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 31, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jiovani Garcia, from Seattle, performs maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sonny Escalante)

