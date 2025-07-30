Thunderbirds Arrive for Wings over Wyoming Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thunderbird 5, F-16 Fighting Falcon, remains stationary after taxing to the apron at the Wyoming Air National Guard base, Wyoming, July 22, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a fast, agile, multi-role jet used for both combat and precision aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)