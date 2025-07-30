Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Arrive for Wings over Wyoming Air Show [Image 7 of 8]

    Thunderbirds Arrive for Wings over Wyoming Air Show

    WYOMING AIR NATIONAL GUARD, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole 

    90th Missile Wing

    Thunderbird 5, F-16 Fighting Falcon, remains stationary after taxing to the apron at the Wyoming Air National Guard base, Wyoming, July 22, 2025. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a fast, agile, multi-role jet used for both combat and precision aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mattison Cole)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 18:28
    Photo ID: 9233549
    VIRIN: 250722-F-BC297-1063
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: WYOMING AIR NATIONAL GUARD, WYOMING, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Arrive for Wings over Wyoming Air Show [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Mattison Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Missile Wing
    90 MW
    Mighty Ninety

