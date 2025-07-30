Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. retires

    Chief Master Sgt. retires

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. Joshua Taylor 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Overby, a flight engineer with the 139th Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 1, 2025. Overby served as a flight engineer for C-130 Hercules aircrafts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Captain Josh Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9233383
    VIRIN: 250801-Z-CN403-3942
    Resolution: 4651x3101
    Size: 13.11 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. retires, by Capt. Joshua Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW

