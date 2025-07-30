Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

    Installation and Mission Support Center Financial Management Director Visits Barksdale

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amanda Goncalves, 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander briefs Melissa D. Blakesly, U.S. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center financial management director, during a tour of the Alert Facility at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 30, 2025. Blakesly visit Barksdale AFB as part of an ongoing effort to learn more about the 2nd Bomb Wing’s missions and gain understanding of current projects on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

